John R. Peterson 1940- 2020 John R. Peterson, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 5, 2020 at Cheyenne Healthcare Center.
John was born April 29, 1940 in St. Mary's, Ohio, son of the late Wilbur and Iris (Loader) Peterson.
John served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in California and Hawaii. He spent his career in Cheyenne and Green River as a foreman for the UP Railroad. John loved to hunt, fish, camp, attend auctions, play Hand and Foot with family.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra (Brooks) Peterson; son, Troy Peterson and wife, Kathy; and two granddaughters, Rhiannon Peterson and husband, Timothy Ichiyasu, and Mikayla Peterson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com
