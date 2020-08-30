John W Davies 1940- 2020 John William Davies, 80, resident of Los Lunas, N.M., died peacefully August 25, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughters, and youngest sister.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Davies. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Jean) Davies; daughter Jaclyn Davies and son-in-law, Brian Jones; daughter, Mary Genevieve Davies; sisters Suzanne Newlon (Joseph); Kathy Lambert (Greg); and Mary Beth Davies; nine nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
His 27-year career as a Greyhound bus driver afforded many opportunities to travel to National Parks, including his favorite, Monument Valley. There he visited John Ford Point, featured in many of his favorite movies, particularly "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" and "The Searchers." In addition to loving Westerns, he was always eager to share his affection for the history and landscape.
Many knew John as quiet and reserved; he valued silence as much as good conversation. Family and friends were precious to him; nothing pleased him more than gathering loved ones and serving a great meal. The reason he was so patient may have been that he was often surrounded by women, with three sisters, a wife and two daughters, and he used to quip, "even my dog is female!"
The Quiet Cowboy loved to educate, giving endless tips, especially about defensive driving. He enjoyed watching football, winning Super Bowl pools, playing billiards and golf. He was good with words, loved puns, and picked up a smattering of foreign languages listening to Opera. John had a wonderful sense of humor, would recite long poems from memory on holidays, and was a fan of Ansel Adams.
He retired from Greyhound having driven over 2 million miles without an accident. Soon after, he and Jean moved to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the "gentle winds" of New Mexico.
Jack, as his family called him, became interested in classical music while listening to the Metropolitan Opera on the radio with his father every Saturday. One of his favorite pastimes was directing music in the privacy of his own den, (to the delight of his children and family). He especially enjoyed introducing people to classical music and educating them about instruments, conductors, and concert halls.
A highlight of his life was a recent trip to Europe arranged lovingly by Jean. This Composer-Concert Tour included visits to Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Salzburg, and Prague. A special treat was a behind-the-scenes tour of the Concertgebouw.
His cousin Bill once remarked, "Jack's art is the way he lives his life."
John served in the Marine Reserves from 1963-69; the family would like donations to be given to Wounded Warrior
/L.I.V.E./435 Main Street/Los Lunas, NM 87031.
In memory of Jack's love to educate others about classical music, the family would like to share this link to a TED talk. This humorous introduction is shared in memory of Jack's love of life and especially good music: shorturl.at/amCZ1
Services will be private.