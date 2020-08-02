Joseph Cipriano Cordova 1932- 2020 Joseph Cipriano Cordova, a Wyomingite for over 70 years, took his last flight to join his Lord on July 29, 2020. He was surrounded at home by his family.
Joe, known as Joey to his friends, was born in Trinidad, CO, the son of a coal miner. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served till 1955. After his discharge in Rock Springs, Joe moved to Cheyenne to work for Land-Air as an airplane mechanic. He later joined the WYANG in 1956, where he helped the Guard transition to jet engine aircraft from propellers. Joe started in the engine shop as a mechanic and promoted to Flight Engineer where he served until his retirement in 1992, amassing over 12,000 flight hours. During the Gulf War, Joe was requested to come back to help in the fight against terrorism. If Joe was not working on airplanes, he was usually found under the hood of a car, both his own and others.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Ida Cordova, his daughter Debra Cordova of Cheyenne, sons Joseph (Rita) Cordova of Waunakee, WI, Andrew Medina (Pamela) of Phoenix, AZ, and John Cordova (Amanda) of Williston, ND, as well as siblings Dorothy Montoya, Salt Lake City, UT, Robert Cordova (Emma), Vallejo, CA, Richard Cordova, Salt Lake City, UT, and Benjamin (Ruby) of Columbus, OH. Joseph had 7 grandkids, several great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents John G. and Mary Chavez-Cordova, siblings Gloria, Elizabeth, James, Carlos, Nash, Frank and a son, Marc Cordova.
Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
to send the family condolences or to learn about internet streaming of the Vigil services.