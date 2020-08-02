1/1
Joseph Cipriano Cordova
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Cipriano Cordova 1932- 2020 Joseph Cipriano Cordova, a Wyomingite for over 70 years, took his last flight to join his Lord on July 29, 2020. He was surrounded at home by his family.

Joe, known as Joey to his friends, was born in Trinidad, CO, the son of a coal miner. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served till 1955. After his discharge in Rock Springs, Joe moved to Cheyenne to work for Land-Air as an airplane mechanic. He later joined the WYANG in 1956, where he helped the Guard transition to jet engine aircraft from propellers. Joe started in the engine shop as a mechanic and promoted to Flight Engineer where he served until his retirement in 1992, amassing over 12,000 flight hours. During the Gulf War, Joe was requested to come back to help in the fight against terrorism. If Joe was not working on airplanes, he was usually found under the hood of a car, both his own and others.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Ida Cordova, his daughter Debra Cordova of Cheyenne, sons Joseph (Rita) Cordova of Waunakee, WI, Andrew Medina (Pamela) of Phoenix, AZ, and John Cordova (Amanda) of Williston, ND, as well as siblings Dorothy Montoya, Salt Lake City, UT, Robert Cordova (Emma), Vallejo, CA, Richard Cordova, Salt Lake City, UT, and Benjamin (Ruby) of Columbus, OH. Joseph had 7 grandkids, several great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents John G. and Mary Chavez-Cordova, siblings Gloria, Elizabeth, James, Carlos, Nash, Frank and a son, Marc Cordova.

Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com to send the family condolences or to learn about internet streaming of the Vigil services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Vigil
06:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved