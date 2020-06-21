Joseph Mark Novick 1927- 2020 Joseph Mark Novick 1927-2020 Joseph was born March 21, 1927 at Butte, Montana to Rosalie and Morris Novick. His family moved to Cheyenne, WY in 1930. Mark graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1944. Three months before graduation he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in the baggage room where he worked for 6 years. During that time he was in the Army stationed in the Philippines and then returned home to meet the love of his life, Mary Agnes Brown whom he married in 1948. They were married for 64 years until Mary's passing in Sept. 2012.



After they were married Mark continued working for the U.P. railroad becoming a freight train brakeman. At that time most of the trains were pulled by coal fired steam locomotives like the "Big Boy" UP locomotive in Holiday Park. He might have been one of the last few brakeman to ride the 4000 series "Big Boy" engines between Cheyenne and Laramie. That was one of the largest engines ever built. Mark always said, "Braking was a hit or miss deal - when business was good you worked; bad, you were laid off."



In 1961 after 11 years trying to be a brakeman with less seniority, he quit and went to work for the Wyoming State Highway Dept. in Cheyenne (in the laboratory dept) and stayed until he retired in 1987.



Mark and Mary moved from Cheyenne to Indianapolis, In December 1994 after Mary had some major health problems.



Mark was a member of the American Legion Post 0006, Lifetime member of VFW Post 4343 and the Jewish War Veterans.



He is survived by two daughters; Ruth E. (Larry) Herington of Crestview, FL. and E. Rebecca (Becky) (Patrick) Carr of Indianapolis, IN and two grandchildren: Christopher Carr of Indianapolis and Courtney Carr of Chicago, IL. He also has several nieces and nephews still living.



Mark was predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers: Allen I. Novick and David Novick and 2 sisters: Anna Slutzky all of Cheyenne and Grace B. Rips (BeBe) of Beverly Hills, CA. and also Misty R. Herington, granddaughter from Salisbury N.C.



Mark wished for his body to be donated to the Indiana University Medical School so there won't be a celebration of his life in Cheyenne. If you wish to share memories please email Rebecca (Becky) Carr at rcarr1114@aol.com or Ruth Herington at hruth4769@cox.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store