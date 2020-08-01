1/1
Joyce Elaine Fausset
1933 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Fausset 1933- 2020 Joyce Elaine Fausset, 87, of Cheyenne passed away July 29, 2020 in Cheyenne, WY.

She was born April 7, 1933 in Basin, WY to Peter and Marie (Hartman) Miller. She worked as a banker for many years. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Worland, WY.

She is survived by her son, D. Dean Fausset and his wife Sherri, of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Andrew R. (Lydia) and Erin K Fausset; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Charlie Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Audrey Rubis, Elmer Miller and Eugene Miller.

Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
