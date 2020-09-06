Joyce L. Gallegos 1961- 2020 Joyce L. Gallegos, 59, of Cheyenne passed away September 2, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Joyce fought a difficult battle, was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was born May 31, 1961 in Cheyenne to Lee and Dorita Sandoval. She married Dino Gallegos on August 19, 1989 in Cheyenne. She was a grant specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dino Gallegos of Cheyenne; mother, Dorita Sandoval of Cheyenne; sisters, Janice (Raymond) Burlew of Cheyenne, Marilyn Hernandez of Brighton, CO and Margo Tucker of Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by two little angels; her father, Lee Sandoval; brother, Johnnie Lee Sandoval; grandparents, Rumaldo & Pablita Sandoval and Delfino & Rita Maestas.
Private family services will be held.
