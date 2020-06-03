Julie Ann Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Ann Powell 1971- 2020 Julie Ann (Rickabaugh) Powell, 48, of Cheyenne, died on May 27, 2020 at home of a sudden illness.

She was born on June 25, 1971 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She was a 1989 Graduate of Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1995 and was a Licensed Professional Engineer.

Julie was a Project Engineer for the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Land Quality Division. Julie has lived in Pennsylvania, Florida, GIllette, Rock Springs, Laramie, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Julie loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter and son. She was their biggest fan in whatever they accomplished. Her hobbies included playing her flute at church, researching family ancestry and genealogy tracing her family tree. Storm chasing and forecasting, especially tracking hurricanes, and photography of the sky and weather. She loved the ocean, music, and Bible Study. She always looked forward to watching football with her son, cheering on the Steelers or the Dolphins. She was a practicing Roman Catholic and a registered member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, daughter Ashlea Silvas (Steven) of Altus, Oklahoma and Cameron Powell, of Cheyenne; parents, Michael and Dianna Rickabaugh of Kissimmee, Florida; sister, Lauren Velez (Carlos) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nieces, Kayleigh Velez (Johnathon and their children Charlie-Marie and Joshua Laurence) and Megan Velez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Powell, her maternal grandparents Charles and Hazel Moraites, her paternal grandparents Laurence and Esther Rickabaugh, her uncles Thomas Rickabaugh and Ronald Johnston, great grandparents, and great aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for her surviving children at Blue Federal Credit Union in care of Cameron Powell and Ashlea Silvas.

Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Due to the pandemic, face masks are mandatory and there will be social distancing measures in place as per the policy of St. Mary's.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved