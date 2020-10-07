Katherine Sedille 1933- 2020 Katherine Sedille was peacefully called home to Heaven on August 25, 2020. She was born February 20, 1933 in Pryce KY. She lived in Wyoming much of her life, teaching school here for over 30 years. In 2000 she began to spend her winters in California to be closer and help care for her mother. She was a member of Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento for many years and then became a member of Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Wyoming Education Association, National Education Association as well as the Ladies of the Elks in Cheyenne.
She enjoyed spending time with her family & friends and her two cats. She will always be remembered for her wit and sense of humor as well as her love of life and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl E. Sedille, her parents, Urban and Marion Stallings, her brother, Lawrence W. (Larry) Stallings and her eldest daughter Christina (Cris) Britten.
Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, James Michael (Mike) Sylvanus (Melisa) of Tacoma WA, Steven A. (Steve) Sylvanus of Sacramento CA, her two youngest daughters, Cynthia A. (Cindy) Hamel of Cheyenne WY, Suzanne M. (Susie) Dellenbach (Robert) of Napa CA, grandsons Alex Sylvanus, Sky Sylvanus, Mike Ryan, Sean Ryan, one granddaughter, Kelsey Leslie and 3 great grandsons, as well as countless friends.
Cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will take place where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Daryl in Cheyenne WY. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donation be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, St. Jude's Hospital, ASPCA or Heifer International