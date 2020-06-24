Kathleen A. Watson
1965 - 2020
Kathleen A. Watson 1965- 2020 Kathleen Ann (Brown) Watson, 55, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was the daughter of the late Sharon Ann Brown. Kathy was born May 21, 1965, graduating in 1983 from East High School. She worked in the medical field for most of her life. Survivors include her sons, Randal Earl Watson, and Andrew Gene Watson; grandchildren, Sebastian and Baxter Watson; sister and best friend Bobbie Jo Raines, and husband Andy of Lufkin, TX, brothers; Jeff Clark and Paul (Linda) Brown, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle. She was proceeded in death by her mother and grandparents; Fred and Kathleen Clark. She will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9-5 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 26th at 2 pm at the Rugged Cross Chapel at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rugged Cross Chapel at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
