Kathleen Hopkins 1930- 2020 Kathleen Hopkins, 90, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Cheyenne at her home. Kathleen was born May 23rd, 1930 on the family farm near Slater Wyoming, to Earl and Hilda M. (Larson) Harvey. She was united in marriage on August 15th, 1948 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Harold Hubert Hopkins, son of D. W. and Alda (Smith) Hopkins. Beginning in November 1962 and until September 1977, Kathleen was employed by Platte County, Wyoming...first as the Deputy County Treasurer and then as the County Treasurer. She resigned as Treasurer when she and her husband re-located to Arizona in 1977. An avid genealogist, Kathleen spent much of her free time tracing her family and those of her husband. She was also a life-long student of history and loved to read books, a pastime she was still able to enjoy until just shortly before her passing. Kathleen is survived by her sons: Geoffrey T. Hopkins (Cheri) of Alliance, Nebraska, Matthew M. Hopkins of Wheatland, Wyoming, and daughter Kim E. Lovett (Brian) of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Jones of Cheyenne, four grandsons, one granddaughter, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her love, counsel, and immense knowledge will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Hazel Bomgardner, and a brother Robert Harvey. A private family service will be held on a later date, followed by interment in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.