Keith Raymond Horton
1932 - 2020
Keith Raymond Horton 1932- 2020 Keith was with family in his home when he went home to the Lord on July 15, 2020. Keith was born in Dafter, Michigan to Henry and Larine Horton on July 24,1932. He was the youngest of eight children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952, and served 24 years, prior to retiring as a Master Sergeant from FE Warren Air Force Base. Keith then became very active in the Cheyenne real estate community. Keith was committed to his faith and was very active in the church.

Keith is survived by the love of his life, Ilene Horton, his wife of 43 years; his dear friends, Dick and Carol Dubay; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith's celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church on July 29 at 1:00 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
