Keith Thomas Vogt 1971- 2020 Keith Thomas Vogt, 49, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away June 1, 2020.He was born February 19, 1971 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the second of two children to William G. Vogt and Molly (Thomas) Vogt.Keith graduated from Swissvale High School in 1989 and entered Carnegie Mellon University to study computer engineering. Finding college not to his liking and demonstrating his strong, lifelong independent streak, he left after one week and moved to Denver where he was initially employed delivering pizza.Over the next few years, Keith acquired numerous IT certifications and advanced in corporate IT jobs, including a position with Tim Gill at Quark, Inc. In the late 1990s, Keith saw an opportunity in the confluence of the emerging internet business world and corporate privacy, developing the skills which made him ideally suited for this opportunity.He moved to Cheyenne, as a Registered Agent, an online business service firm specializing in helping people form corporations in a state renowned for its friendly business environment and strong corporate privacy protections. This business thrived and today employs five people serving thousands of clients in the US and abroad. Keith later founded and ran both commercial and residential real estate ventures around Cheyenne.Keith enjoyed hiking with his dogs, fine dining and spending time with friends. An adventurous trekker, Keith enjoyed hitting the road to explore the Mountain West and international travel. He fell in love with Belize where he eventually kept a condominium on the beach in which he entertained both American and local friends.Keith supported causes including the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Audubon Society and animal welfare.Keith is survived by his brother, William (Susanne) Vogt; nieces and nephews, Christina, Acton, Bryce, and Felicity; and a group of close, long-time friends in Colorado, Wyoming and Pennsylvania.Keith was laid to rest next to his mother in Verona Cemetery in Oakmont, Pennsylvania and was remembered in celebration of life among his brother and close friends.Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.