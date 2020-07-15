Kelcey Lynn Ronning 1996- 2020 Kelcey Lynn Ronning, 24, died on July 6, 2020 in a car accident in Texas.She is survived by her parents, Sabrina and Chad Mathews and Ted Ronning; sisters, Crissy Brigham (Joey) of Cheyenne and Taylor Cowden (Rorey) of Sterling, Colorado; brother, Isaac Ronning of South Carolina; and her grandparents, Gloria Ronning of North Dakota, Gayle Ryan of Wyoming, Ed and Linda Mathews of Wyoming, and Joe Hall of Alabama. She leaves behind many loving and supportive aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Speegle; and grandfathers, Chuck Ronning and Bruce Ryan.Kelcey graduated from Burns High School in 2014 as a member of the National Honor Society. She participated in FBLA, Academic Decathlon, and volunteered at Cheyenne Frontier Days. After graduation, she worked for WYDOT for the summer and then left for the Navy. She served for five years as an Electronics Tech in the Nuclear Propulsion program and received many awards and commendations. Kelcey had begun working for Alimak Group of Texas in December where she worked on electrical hardware on elevators and windmills. She loved this new endeavor as it was taking her all around the country and allowing her to have many new adventures and see the sites.Kelcey was very passionate about her education and a Scholarship Memorial has been set up in her name in care of Cheyenne State Bank, PO Box 447, Cheyenne, WY 82003 for anyone who wishes to participate.While her time on Earth was short, her presence in our hearts will be forever.Services will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.