Kenneth G. Kelly
Kenneth G. Kelly 1942- 2020 Kenneth G. Kelly, 78, of Cheyenne passed away November 19, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born June 26, 1942 in Fort Collins, CO. He married Mary Everly on November 28, 2006 in Cheyenne. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; granddaughter, Samantha Ward of Cheyenne; and brother Shane Bitterman of Nebraska.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
