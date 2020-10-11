1/1
Kenneth J. "Hoss" Hosafros
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. "Hoss" Hosafros 1949- 2020 Kenneth J. "Hoss" Hosafros, 71, of Cheyenne passed away October 1, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born August 17, 1949 in Findlay, Ohio, the son of Merl and Betty Hosafros. He married Connie Erickson on June 12, 1987, his loving wife of 33 years. Jim was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force. After serving, he chose to stay in Cheyenne and make Wyoming his home. He was retired from Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power after 35 years of service.

Jim was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, his Jeep and being in the mountains. He also enjoyed coaching little league baseball and playing softball. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboy and loyal Ohio State Buckeye sports fan. He was also known for his hard and honest work ethic. Jim will always be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and ability to make people laugh.

Jim is survived by his wife, Connie Hosafros of Cheyenne; children, Michael Hosafros of Cheyenne, Drew Erickson(Allison) of Honolulu, HI and Danielle (Rick) Cretsinger of Waialua, HI; grandchildren, Reef and Maverick Cretsinger; sisters, Sandy (Ed) Ramirez of Scottdale, AZ and Lisa (Larry) Staley of Findlay, OH, and his faithful canine companions Saydee, Kaycee, and Mac.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Hoss had many friends and will be deeply missed.

Private family services will be held.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved