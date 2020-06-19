Kristi Lyn (Stephan) Prior 1977- 2020 On Friday, June 12th, God called home another angel, Kristi Prior (Stephan), 42. Kristi endured a long and valiant battle with a rare form of spinal cord cancer. 10 years previously, she was deemed the "Miracle of Anschutz" by oncologists for conquering brain cancer. Her strength and positivity were apparent throughout her treatments, a testament to how she lived her life.Kristi's journey on earth began with her birth to Dan and Terri Stephan. Her childhood was shared with her brother, Matt, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was a Valedictorian at Central High School, and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Northern Colorado, with a degree in elementary education, and a minor in psychology and special education. Kristi was later awarded a Master's Degree in Mathematics Education from Western Governor's University.While attending the University of Arizona, she met and married the love of her life, Eric Prior. Together they have two exceptional children, Keegan (14) and Ellie (11). They made a loving home together, first in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then for the next 14 years in Cheyenne, Wyoming.Kristi was a passionate and compassionate person. These traits were shared with her many students in Tucson, Arizona, Colorado Springs, and most recently at Alta Vista Elementary in Cheyenne. Besides teaching, Kristi's greatest love was cheering on Keegan at baseball games and being Ellie's biggest fan at gymnastics meets. Kristi bled purple and black for the Rockies and orange and blue for the Broncos, no matter the outcomes of the games. She was an astute participant in the football pool under the name Kriti. Her competitive nature was always present, whether it was at the blackjack table or playing Nertz.Kristi traveled extensively in Europe with her mom, swimming in the Mediterranean and savoring gelato in Paris. They most recently toured Italy with Keegan, sampling pizza at the Colosseum and guiding the gondolas in Venice. Her family loved to travel, and Kristi was the consummate navigator. Their travels led them to many parts of Wyoming, along with multiple trips to Arizona to visit Eric's family, and Disneyland. Additionally, they captured wonderful memories on an Alaskan cruise with Eric's entire family.Preceding Kristi in death were: her grandparents, Bill (Popper) and Mary Lou (Gram) Adams and Junior Stephan (Grandpa). Left behind to cherish her memory are: her grandmother, Loreen Stephan (Grammy), adored husband, Eric, beloved children, Keegan and Ellie, parents, Terri and Dan Stephan, brother, Matt Stephan, many loved ones on both sides of her family, as well as the multitude of students for whom Kristi had such a significant impact.No services are scheduled at this time.