Kyle Burns Collins 1969- 2020 Kyle Collins passed away July 26th. He was 51. Kyle worked as a Model Maker for Steelcase in Grand Rapids, MI, which he thoroughly enjoyed. His hobbies included custom cars, art and design, drones and other gadgets, and spending time outdoors. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Collins of Cheyenne, WY; and his brother Steven Collins, of Charlotte, MI. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Collins of Charlotte, MI; his son, Bryant Collins of Cheyenne, WY; three brothers, Gary Collins of Tulsa, OK, Jeff Collins of Aurora, CO, and Mark Collins of Aurora, CO; sister in law, Susan Collins of Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. His creations and kind spirit will be dearly missed. Services will be private among family.



