Larry D. Russell 1939- 2020 Larry D. Russell, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on July 21, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.
Larry was born July 27, 1939 in Ansley, Nebraska.
Larry graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. He worked for Laramie County School District #1 for 20 years and later started and owned Wyoming Security Systems, retiring in 1994. He was an active member in the Korein Shrine Temple and the Cheyenne Shrine Club.
Larry married Carol Wall in 1959 and they have four children, Lynn (Joan), John, Tom (Shelley) and Julie (Scott) Zeiler; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103.
