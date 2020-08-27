Larry H. Moldo 1961- 2020 Rabbi Larry H. Moldo, 58, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 25, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center.
Rabbi Moldo was born December 6, 1961 in Hennipin County, Minnesota, a son of Martin and Ness (Cien) Moldo.
Rabbi Moldo served numerous congregations including Mt. Sinai Synagogue in Cheyenne for the past six years. He was an active member of the Wyoming Interfaith Network and the Cheyenne Interfaith Council. He will be remembered as an avid reader, particularly science fiction, the love he showed his family, and his tireless commitment to each community he served.
Rabbi Moldo is survived by his wife, Andrea Moldo; son, Samuel Moldo; mother, Nessa Moldo; six siblings, Sharon (Ken) Seever, Andrea Kramier, Patti (Ari) Kaplan, Marc Moldo, Tony Moldo and Steve Moldo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The funeral for Rabbi Moldo will be on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne Jewish Cemetery. At Rabbi and Andrea's request, Jason Bloomberg will be officiating.
While it is customary for honored persons in our community to have a service at the synagogue prior to a graveside service for burial, these are most unusual times. Out of an abundance of love and concern for our community, Rabbi Moldo and his family decided to forgo a synagogue service due to COVID-19.
The graveside service will be live streamed via link which will be on the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home website. For those who intend to attend in person, social distancing and masks are mandatory
There will be an opportunity for people to share some remembrances of Rabbi Moldo. Depending on weather, that may need to be part of a separate online gathering.
Plans for Shiva Services will be announced at the funeral.
Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com
.