LaVeta Ogle 1920- 2020 LaVeta "Pat" Ogle, 100, of Cheyenne, passed away at her home. She was born September 25, 1920, in Benkelman, Nebraska, to Joseph and Marie Reining. She married Paul Ogle in Benkelman on February 7, 1948. She was a charter member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4343 Ladies auxiliary. During World War II, she worked at Union Pacific railroad. LaVeta is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Reining, her mother, Marie Reining, her husband, Paul Ogle, a son, Mark Ogle, her brothers Al Reining, Carl Reining, Dalbert Reining, and her sister, Veronica Christopher. She is survived by son Michael Ogle (Barb), daughter Vicki Prince (Grady), daughter-in-law Jane Ogle, grandchildren; Paul Ogle (Sarah), Eric Ogle, Heather Martinez (Chris), Christopher and Jacob Ogle, Sean Prince, great-grandchildren; Ryleigh and Oliver Martinez, Cambria and Adeline Ogle and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Friday, October 23rd at 2pm. Interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
