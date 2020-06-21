Lawrence D. Lujan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence D. Lujan 1949- 2020 Lawrence D. Lujan, 70, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, formerly Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Agape Hospice in Fort Lupton.

Lawrence was born May 9, 1949 in Cheyenne, son of the late Manuel and Elma (Garcia) Lujan.

He was born and raised in Cheyenne and worked initially as a journeyman carpenter and later retired from the State of Wyoming Museum. He was married for 50 years to the love of his life, Janie I. (Salas) Lujan. His many interests included hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Janie I. Lujan; son, Bobby (Donesha) Lujan; siblings, Joanne (Ray) Valdez, Michael (Eleanor) Lujan and Eileen (Rick) Cook; three grandchildren, Issac, Jessica and Anthony; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral Liturgy Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved