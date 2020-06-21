Lawrence D. Lujan 1949- 2020 Lawrence D. Lujan, 70, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, formerly Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Agape Hospice in Fort Lupton.
Lawrence was born May 9, 1949 in Cheyenne, son of the late Manuel and Elma (Garcia) Lujan.
He was born and raised in Cheyenne and worked initially as a journeyman carpenter and later retired from the State of Wyoming Museum. He was married for 50 years to the love of his life, Janie I. (Salas) Lujan. His many interests included hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Janie I. Lujan; son, Bobby (Donesha) Lujan; siblings, Joanne (Ray) Valdez, Michael (Eleanor) Lujan and Eileen (Rick) Cook; three grandchildren, Issac, Jessica and Anthony; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Liturgy Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.