Lee Daniel Krause
2020 - 2020
Lee Daniel Krause 2020- 2020 Lee Daniel Krause, born sleeping at 16:47 on November 18, 2020 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Lee Daniel is survived by his parents, Derrick Dwayne Krause and Chrae Kessa Mei Krause; grandparents, Pamela Avey, David Avey, Lewis Arthur Edwards III, Stacy Newport, and Barry Newport; great-grandparents, Lee Gerrish and Cheryl Gerrish, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
