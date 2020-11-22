1/1
Leonard Apodaca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Apodaca 1954- 2020 Leonard D. Apodaca, 66, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born July 7, 1954. Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard Apodaca, Jr.; sister, Linda Apodaca; brothers, Arthur, Steven, Kenneth, and Danny Apodaca; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn Apodaca; sisters, Brenda Apodaca and Lorraine Griego; brother, Vince Apodaca; and son, David Apodaca.

Leonard was known for his love of rock and roll. He was an amazing drummer and his happy place was when he was playing and listening to his music. He was known by many in Cheyenne as he loved to walk from one side to the other. He always had a smile on his face and a wave for all who passed him by.

Leonard brought so much joy to so many people. He will truly be missed and always loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved