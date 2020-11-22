Leonard Apodaca 1954- 2020 Leonard D. Apodaca, 66, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born July 7, 1954. Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard Apodaca, Jr.; sister, Linda Apodaca; brothers, Arthur, Steven, Kenneth, and Danny Apodaca; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn Apodaca; sisters, Brenda Apodaca and Lorraine Griego; brother, Vince Apodaca; and son, David Apodaca.Leonard was known for his love of rock and roll. He was an amazing drummer and his happy place was when he was playing and listening to his music. He was known by many in Cheyenne as he loved to walk from one side to the other. He always had a smile on his face and a wave for all who passed him by.Leonard brought so much joy to so many people. He will truly be missed and always loved.