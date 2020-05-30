Lesley Ekman Thomas 1934- 2020 Lesley Ekman Thomas died in her sleep on May 7, 2020 at the age of 85 in Leawood, Kansas following a prolonged battle with COPD. She was born in Hanna, Wyoming on July 13, 1934 to Yngve "Mike" and Lena Campbell Ekman. Her father died a year later due to injuries from a mining accident and her mother remarried her beloved step-father James A. Cameron when Lesley was six years old. She grew up in Sinclair, Wyoming and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Business from the University of Wyoming in 1956.
As a young adult, Lesley enjoyed dancing. One of her fondest memories was participating in a workshop at the Perry Mansfield School of Dance near Steamboat Springs in Colorado. She also enjoyed skiing and worked at the ski resort on Mt. Hood in Oregon.
Lesley married Richard V. Thomas in 1956, and they moved to New York City shortly after the wedding. She loved living in the city and worked as a telephone operator in the Empire State Building. They lived in New York a little over a year, and then returned to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Lesley lived until 2001. After living in Denver, Colorado for a few years, Lesley moved to Overland Park, Kansas with her daughter Tara.
Lesley was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne where she served for many years as the Director of Christian Education and Youth Group Leader. In 1973, she rejoined the working world and held several administrative positions, including at Cheyenne Memorial Hospital and in the office of Drs. Mazhar and Halpern. Her favorite pastimes included traveling, attending dance and theater productions, and bridge.
Lesley is survived by four children and eight grandchildren. Her children are Tara Thomas of Leawood, Kansas, Richard Thomas and spouse Susan of Denver, Colorado, Laura Bradley and spouse Lawrence of Tacoma, Washington, and Sidney Hardgrave and spouse Jason of Newburgh, Indiana. Tara's spouse, Reginald Harrington, preceded Lesley in death. Her grandchildren are Gale and Mallory Harrington, Robert Thomas and spouse Angie Cesere, EJ Thomas and spouse Carta Monir, Dan Bradley and spouse Amanda, Ben Bradley and spouse Lisa, and Alex and Andy Hardgrave. She is also survived by a great-nephew Dexter King.
A virtual memorial service will be held via ZOOM on June 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm Mountain Time. If you would like to join the family for this service, please send your email address to LEThomasMemorial@gmail.com so we can send you an invitation. The service will also be available to live stream or view later at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHS32KlAA6Xh7XNbNXPDHqA.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Kansas City Union Mission (cityunionmission.org) or the The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (nelson-Atkins.org).
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.