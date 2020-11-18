1/
Linda Marie Bruner
1949 - 2020
Linda Marie Bruner 1949- 2020 A Vigil for the Deceased will be held for Linda Marie Bruner, 71, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.; with the Funeral Liturgy on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Both services will be held at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Tom Kadera and Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Con-Celebrants.

Linda Marie Ygnacio Bruner was born to Lorraine (Phillips) and George Ygnacio, Sr. on Thursday, July 14, 1949 in Oakland, California, and she joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 13, 2020. Linda held her ground as she fought pneumonia at Cheyenne Regional Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Linda met her husband, William Joseph Bruner, and they married September 6, 1969. The two of them began their adventures together in a hot desert and soon found themselves moving to Colorado to build a better life for themselves. After having four children they moved to the wilds of Wyoming where they made wonderful friends and built a solid life together. She weathered the good and the bad with strength and loyalty, often adding to her family through her children's friends who called her mom. Linda was well known for her love of shoes, quirky socks, big ol' purses, Mafia Wars, and Farmville. She is remembered for her sharp wit and awesome cooking skills, and for being a supportive wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and daughter-in-law.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, George Ygnacio Sr.; her older brother, George Ygnacio Jr.; and her twin brother, Gary Ygnacio.

She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Ygnacio; her husband, William Joseph Bruner; her children, Diane Nuhn and grandchildren Tyler and Kyle Nuhn; David (Michelle) Bruner and grandchildren Ryan, Abigail, and Isabelle Bruner; Beth Bruner; and Craig (Andrea) Bruner and grandchildren Kyler and Sebastian Bruner; Amy (David) Jessen and grandchildren Brooklyn and Payten Jessen; and by many other family members, second children, and friends.

Linda was a generous giver, and the family shared that if you would like to make a donation to Saint Joseph's Children's Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming 82240 it would be greatly appreciated.

The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Vigil
07:00 PM
Saint James Catholic Church
NOV
21
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gorman Funeral Home & Monument
1147 Cheyenne St.
Douglas, WY 82633
(307)358-3843
