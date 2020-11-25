Rev. Lonnie B. Johnston 1931- 2020 Rev. Lonnie B. Johnston, 89, of Cheyenne, died on November 21, 2020 in Cheyenne.
He was born on February 28, 1931 in Itta Bena, Mississippi.
Rev. Johnston was called to ministry at age 16. He graduated Millsaps College with a BA in Sociology, and received a Master of Theology degree at Iliff School of Theology in 1958. Lonnie served several churches in Mississippi until 1965. He then transferred to the Rocky Mountain Conference (now the Mountain Sky Conference) of the United Methodist Church. Rev. Johnston served chuches in Arvada, CO, Torrington, WY and Cheyenne, WY. He also served as District Superintendent of the Grand Junction District, and as Assistant to the Bishop in Denver, CO. In every town where Lonnie served a church, he was involved in community programs and ministerial associations.After retiring in 1993, Rev. Johnston enjoyed traveling with his wife, Pat, writing, and teaching classes at First UMC Cheyenne.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Johnston; his sister, Ann Brantley of Florence, MS; his daughters,Joy Peacock (Bob) of Vacaville, CA, and Lonna Courtney (Shawn) of Cheyenne;grandsons Patrick (Rachel) Courtney; Brian (Shannon) Peacock; Evan (Brendan Ward) Courtney, and Ross (Corie) Peacock; great-grandchildren, Addison and Matthew Peacock; Mabel Peacock; Layla, Keith, Simon and Zavier Courtney.
Rev. Johnston was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Myrtle Johnston; his brother, Herman Johnston; and great-grandson, Jack Courtney.
Once restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic have eased, services will be announced.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to The First United Methodist Church or Davis Hospice.
To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com