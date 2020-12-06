1/1
Lupe M. Narvais
1933 - 2020
Lupe M. Narvais 1933- 2020 Lupe M. Narvais, 87, passed away November 28, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1933 in Uhland, TX to Evaristo and Gregoria Narvais. He Married Adelfina Solis on September 26, 1952 in Mitchell, NE and was a machine operator for Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Union Pacific Oldtimers, Sons of the American Legion Post #6 and AmVets Post #10.

He is survived by his wife Fina Narvais , Linda Lovato , Maria Baker , Reuben (Karen) Narvais , Adolph (Bonnie) Narvais , Jenny Narvais (Tony Trujillo), Steve (Rayena) Narvais ; daughter-in-law, Judy Narvais ; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; son, Richard Narvais; and son-in-law Lawrence Lovato.

A Vigil for the deceased will be Wednesday 6:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment to follow in Olivet cemetery.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
