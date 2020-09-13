1/1
Maclovia Casias
1924 - 2020
Maclovia Casias 1924- 2020 Maclovia Casias, 96, of Cheyenne passed away August 3, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona.

She was born July 30, 1924 in Rainsville, New Mexico to Marcelino and Beatrice Duran. She married Jose Casias on December 16, 1942 in Rainsville, NM. She worked at the Boyd and Majestic Buildings as an elevator operator for 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Larry) Orban of Chandler, AZ, Martha Mellott of Surprise, AZ and Sylvia (Joe) Paiz of Cheyenne; siblings, Emma Buck of Albuquerque, NM, Mela Sandoval of Cheyenne and Dahlia Romero of Fort Collins, CO and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Daniel Joe Casias and Ben Casias; siblings,

Genoveva Rivera, Eluide Duran, Lenore Martínez, Elvira Apodaca, Ernesto Daniel Duran and Isabel Lovato.

Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Food Pantry.

Services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
St. Mary's Cathedral
SEP
19
Interment
Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
