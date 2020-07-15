Marcel "Marc" Pouliot 1938- 2020 Marc Pouliot passed into the hands of God on July 11, 2020. His passing was exactly as he wanted - peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.
Marc was born on November 18, 1938 in Woonsocket, RI to Armand and Bertha Pouliot. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.
When he was sixteen years old in 1954, he met the love of his life, Claire Gosselin, on an ice-skating pond in Woonsocket. They married on May 30, 1960 and began a decades-long partnership that was characterized by faithfulness, respect and love. They had four children, and he was extremely proud of them. He loved bragging about his son Don, who is an auto-tech and can fix anything; his daughter Renee, a hair stylist who makes her clients look and feel beautiful; his son Steve, a civil engineer who runs a business; and his daughter Susie, who runs a nonprofit advocacy organization for physicians.
Marc served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He was stationed at many bases around the nation and the world. His last duty station was F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY in the Geodetics Survey Squadron. He retired from the service in 1976. He decided to never leave Wyoming, which he thought of as God's country. After his military career, he worked as an electronics technician for the U.S. Government until his retirement in 1997. He considered himself extremely lucky to have enjoyed many years of retirement in Wyoming and Florida, where he was able to spend time with Claire and their friends, fishing on the beach and golfing.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking and golfing. He instilled this love of the outdoors in his children, who still enjoy telling stories about the many hilarious memories of family camping trips. Marc had a wickedly funny sense of humor and always made his family and friends laugh with his perfectly timed one-liners. He was a loyal but sometimes disgruntled fan of the Denver Broncos and enjoyed spending Sundays watching games with his family.
In the latter years of his life, Marc fought many bouts of cancer. Even though he was incapacitated by his illness at times, he accepted his situation with grace and fortitude. He was extremely grateful for the help and support of Claire, his children, neighbors and the many healthcare providers who took care of him over the years.
In the face of a terminal diagnosis, he approached the end of his life with peace and dignity. He felt he had done everything he wanted to do in this life, his relationships were solid and loving, and he knew he was going to heaven. Marc was especially pleased that he was able to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with Claire in May. His last months were filled with love and laughter alongside his wife, children and grandchildren.
Marc was a dedicated servant of the Lord, his country, and especially his family. He is survived by his wife Claire, his son and daughter-in-law Don and Lawna Pouliot of Cheyenne, daughter Renee Vielhak of Cheyenne, son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Amanda Pouliot of Golden, CO, daughter and future son-in-law Susie Pouliot and Jason Keller of Boise, ID, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the American Cancer Society
or the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY.