Margaret Connolly
Margaret Connolly 1937- 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING.........Memorial grave side services for MARGARET ANN "PEG" CONNOLLY, 83, will be held at 10:45am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Peg traded in her earthly bonds for wings as she went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Care and Share. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
