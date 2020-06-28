Margaret J. Mueller 1936- 2020 Margaret J. Mueller, 83, of Cheyenne passed away June 17, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
She was born September 20, 1936 in El Paso, TX to William and Alma Gardner. She married H. James Mueller on April 24, 1955 in Cheyenne and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian church and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star in Pine Bluffs.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Dineen) Mueller of Shell, WY and Jody (Dick) McConnaughey of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Morgan (Katsie) McConnaughey of Riverton and Ryan McConnaughey of Casper; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Janet Gardner of Scottsbluff, NE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, Donald Gardner.
Those who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or the charity of choice.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00-6:00 p.m. and funeral service Wednesday 1:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
She was born September 20, 1936 in El Paso, TX to William and Alma Gardner. She married H. James Mueller on April 24, 1955 in Cheyenne and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian church and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star in Pine Bluffs.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Dineen) Mueller of Shell, WY and Jody (Dick) McConnaughey of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Morgan (Katsie) McConnaughey of Riverton and Ryan McConnaughey of Casper; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Janet Gardner of Scottsbluff, NE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, Donald Gardner.
Those who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or the charity of choice.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00-6:00 p.m. and funeral service Wednesday 1:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.