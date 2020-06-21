Margaret Jeanne (Forde) Armstrong 1949- 2020 Margaret "Maggie" Jeanne Armstrong passed away peacefully under hospice care at home June 14, 2020. Married to Jeff Armstrong for fifty years, she is survived by a loving family: her husband, two daughters, Kristin (Zack) Zemp, and Alleyn "Lynn" (Kevin) Burton; grandchildren Holdin and Bridger Zemp, Maris, Andrew and Maya Burton; Siblings Joe Forde (WA), Frances Forde (PA), Lucinda Medeiros (HI), Cecelia Clark (OR) and Kate Mauro (WA); In-laws David Armstrong (WA), Carolyn (Bill) Jenkins (IN), and Jerry (Sheila) Armstrong (MI).



Born and raised in Seattle, WA, she and Jeff relocated to Colorado in 1970, then to Riverton, Casper, and later Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1987. She retired in 2008 as a paraeducator after twenty years with Buffalo Ridge Elementary School.



The family requests any donation in her name be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY 82001.



