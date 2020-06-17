Maria "Nash" Ortega
Maria "Nash" Ortega 1935- 2020 Maria "Nash" Ortega, 85, of Cheyenne, went home with the Lord on April 7, 2020. She was born January 29, 1935 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Rudolpho and Manuelita Ortega.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Richard Ortega, Raymond Ortega, Anastacio Ortega, Jose Ortega, Oralia Tafoya and Rose Ortiz.

Maria did many jobs and made many friends because she was very outgoing and known for her cooking. She retired from the school district. In her past time, she enjoyed fishing and gambling and loved her Broncos.

Vigil for the deceased will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
