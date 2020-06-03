María Rufina Espinoza 1931- 2020 Maria Rufina Espinoza, our faith-filled Mama, Grammy, Grams, Lita Ria began her new life in Christ on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.Maria Rufina "Rufie" Espinoza was born to Rufino and Francisquita Ortega Garcia on March 8, 1931 in El Sapello, New Mexico. Her father died when she was a month old. Her beloved brother Jose Margarito Garcia was killed in action during WW II. She had a much-loved stepfather, Emilio Espinoza and brother Apolonio Espinoza. She was preceded in death by her sister Celia Maestas and brother Patricio Espinoza.She married Salomon, Espinoza (deceased) in El Oro, New Mexico on January 20, 1947. In 1951, they moved to Cheyenne for Salomon's work with the Union Pacific Railroad.Mama took pride in being a mother to eight children. With Salomon she helped instill in them the values of family love, a strong Catholic faith, pride in Spanish customs and heritage. The importance of education was ever-present as she guided and encouraged her children. She took great pride in the success of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Despite her own limited education, she was always eager to learn, mastering both English and Spanglish.Her home was always immaculate and welcoming to all. There was always room for one more at the dinner table. "VENGAN A COMER" was her classic quote. No one could rival her tortillas, chile verde, arroz con leche, pastel de ciruela, and her " ESTEW AND ESPANISH RICE".She was loved beyond measure by her hijitos: Cece and Bob Holt, Salt Lake City, UT, Joe Espinoza (deceased), Marvin and Kristi Espinoza, Cheyenne, WY, Sunday and Susan Espinoza, Salt Lake City, UT, Delores and Ray Williams, Crestview, FL, Tony Espinoza, Fort Collins, CO, Rufie and Michael Harr, Bakersfield, CA, Jerome and Christine Espinoza, Cheyenne, WY, and heart son, Michael Carr, Cheyenne, WY.Her "perfect" grandchildren are: Keri Holt, Robby Holt, Tricia and Dave Shaw, Becky and Cameron Johnson, Kirsten Espinoza, Eric and Jessica Espinoza, Kelli and Matt Denyer, Brian and Stephanie Espinoza, Lisa and Brad Cvetnich, Lauren Espinoza and Scott Fullmer, Linda and Brian Yates, Andrea Walton, Cody Williams, Esperanza and Ariana Harr, and Joseph Espinoza.Her crowning glory and joy were her bisnietos: Claire and Harrison Shaw, Wallace and Eliza Johnson, Addisyn, Brylee and Cartyr Bean, Olivia and Cecilia Espinoza, Luna and Kaia Denyer, Emma, Avery, Kennedy and Brexton Espinoza, Riley Potter, Scarlett Cvetnich, Austin Williams, Joey and Adam Walton.She is survived by many beloved godchildren, nieces and nephews and her beloved sister- in- law, Elenora Espinoza.When you visited mom, you never left without her blessing, and you always asked for her blessing whenever you traveled. "Vaya con Dios MAMACITA, descansa en paz."Visitation will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.Private family Vigil for the Deceased, Funeral Liturgy, and burial will take place."I REMEMBER MY MOTHER'S PRAYERS AND THEY HAVE ALWAYS FOLLOWED ME. THEY HAVE CLUNG TO ME ALL MY LIFE" - Abraham LincolnIn lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary's School, 2200 O'Neil Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001