Marilyn Joyce Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Joyce Jones 1935- 2020 Marilyn Joyce Jones, 85, passed away June 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, AR.

Marilyn was born on January 18, 1935 to John and Nellie Mae Feighner in Nemaha, NE.

Marilyn worked for Little America in Cheyenne, WY for 17 years until retiring. After moving to Arkansas in 1990 she then worked at Good Shephard retirement community for many years and retired from there as well.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Sandie Hurley (Austin, AR), Sue Schutt (Cheyenne, WY), Patricia (Cliff) Maloney (Cheyenne, WY), Jeannie (Bob) Long (Norco, CA), 9 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frances "Red" Jones; infant daughter, Susan; her 5 siblings: Carolyn (twin), Helen, Laverna, Elzie and Wendell; and son in law, John Hurley.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Auburn, NE. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, 501-982-2136.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved