Marilyn Joyce Jones 1935- 2020 Marilyn Joyce Jones, 85, passed away June 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, AR.



Marilyn was born on January 18, 1935 to John and Nellie Mae Feighner in Nemaha, NE.



Marilyn worked for Little America in Cheyenne, WY for 17 years until retiring. After moving to Arkansas in 1990 she then worked at Good Shephard retirement community for many years and retired from there as well.



Marilyn is survived by her children: Sandie Hurley (Austin, AR), Sue Schutt (Cheyenne, WY), Patricia (Cliff) Maloney (Cheyenne, WY), Jeannie (Bob) Long (Norco, CA), 9 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Frances "Red" Jones; infant daughter, Susan; her 5 siblings: Carolyn (twin), Helen, Laverna, Elzie and Wendell; and son in law, John Hurley.



A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Auburn, NE. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, 501-982-2136.



