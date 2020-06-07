Marjorie Lou "Midge" Seaman 1924- 2020 Marjorie Lou "Midge" Seaman died peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.She was born to James and Blanche Carle on February 8, 1924 in Phillips County, Kansas.Midge grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. She met Bill Seaman there, and married him in 1943. He was in the Air Force and she soon followed him to California to work in a defense plant. They were married 59 years.Midge was born in the depression and married in WWII. In her 96 years she experienced many things. Her husband going to war and her son doing the same, man landing on the moon and the invention of the computer. Life was not always easy but she met it with a smile and her great sense of humor.Midge retired from Security Benefit Life HR department in Topeka, Kansas in 1988. She was retired for 32 years, much to her surprise. During retirement she enjoyed bridge, lunching with friends, quilting and K-State athletics.Although she loved living in Kansas, her home for the last 7 years has been in Cheyenne. Primrose, Life Care, Davis Hospice and Debby Sitton have all been both kind and caring in her home away from home.She is survived by her two children, Pete Seaman (Jeri) of Indianapolis and Pam Winter (John) of Cheyenne. She took great joy in her four grandchildren, Eric Winter, Bret Winter, Jeff Seaman and Carrie Idzik. They gave her eight great-grandchildren, Kamryn Winter, Logan Winter, Jack Idzik, Ben Idzik, Blake Winter, Marie Winter, Grayson Seaman and Sloane Seaman. She loved watching them growing up.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Seaman; her parents; a brother, Jerry Carle; and a sister, Jean York.