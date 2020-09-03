Marjorie Noreen (House) Chapman 1927- 2020 Marjorie Noreen Chapman, 93, passed away at her home on September 1, 2020. She was born to Frank Bennett House and Francis Elizabeth Wright House on January 30, 1927 in Seattle, WA. Marjorie married Edward Chapman on August 4, 1951 and was married for 62 years.Marjorie is survived by sons Russell and David (Sandra) Chapman; grandchildren Mandy Shattauck, Nick Chapman, Jennifer Chapman, Nathaniel Wilson and Christopher Chapman.Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Edward; her parents; daughters Terri Lynn Frazier and Leslie Shattuck; and grandson Kevin Shattuck.Private family services will be held at a later date.