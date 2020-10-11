1/1
Marjorie Pulley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Pulley 1933- 2020 Marjorie Pulley passed away on the morning of September 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She will be greatly missed, but heaven gained another angel.

As a young lady, she worked as a window dresser in Liverpool, England where she was born and raised. Later, she married the love of her life, Charles Allen Pulley and began a family, often traveling back and forth between England and the U.S.. She was an excellent seamstress and won many awards for her talents. She loved to travel, watch old movies and spend time with her beloved dogs. She treasured time reminiscing with her sister, Barbara about the best of times growing up together.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Carole of Cheyenne, her son David and daughter-in-law Keri of Cheyenne and her daughter Donna and son-in-law Larry of Sedona, as well as her precious grandchildren including Kris (Libby), Brittany, Ryan, Josh, Shawn, Shane (Loren), Lauren and their families. She is also survived by her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Tommy of Chester England.

She was preceded in death by her mum and daddy, 2 sisters and 1 brother and her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles Pulley.

Marjorie loved her family above all else. She spent nearly every moment caring for and spending time with them. She was the center of the Pulley family and will remain in their hearts forever.

Memorial service will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky funeral home on October 14th at 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved