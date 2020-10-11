Marjorie Pulley 1933- 2020 Marjorie Pulley passed away on the morning of September 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She will be greatly missed, but heaven gained another angel.



As a young lady, she worked as a window dresser in Liverpool, England where she was born and raised. Later, she married the love of her life, Charles Allen Pulley and began a family, often traveling back and forth between England and the U.S.. She was an excellent seamstress and won many awards for her talents. She loved to travel, watch old movies and spend time with her beloved dogs. She treasured time reminiscing with her sister, Barbara about the best of times growing up together.



Marjorie is survived by her daughter Carole of Cheyenne, her son David and daughter-in-law Keri of Cheyenne and her daughter Donna and son-in-law Larry of Sedona, as well as her precious grandchildren including Kris (Libby), Brittany, Ryan, Josh, Shawn, Shane (Loren), Lauren and their families. She is also survived by her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Tommy of Chester England.



She was preceded in death by her mum and daddy, 2 sisters and 1 brother and her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles Pulley.



Marjorie loved her family above all else. She spent nearly every moment caring for and spending time with them. She was the center of the Pulley family and will remain in their hearts forever.



Memorial service will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky funeral home on October 14th at 2pm.



