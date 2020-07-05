Marlene Ione (Merrill) Schoneberg 1936- 2020 Marlene Merrill Schoneberg , 84, loving wife and mother, passed away June 17, 2020.
Marlene was born February 15, 1936, in South Dakota. Her family moved to Cheyenne where she eventually met and married her high school sweetheart, Henry "Gene" Schoneberg. They were married for 65 years before Gene passed in December 2019. They lived their entire lives together in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Marlene was a wonderful mother to her daughters Kathy and Sherry. However, her most cherished roll was as a grandma to her four grandchildren. She loved kids and also fell in love with her two great- grandkids, Marlee and Kennedy.
Marlene was a devoted military wife and was employed by the school district for many years (Hobbs, Churchill, and St. Marys). She enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cabin in Glendo that they built together. She also adored their dog Sadie. Marlene and Gene were supportive in all of their daughters activities, as well as never missing the opportunity to see their grandkids in their many sporting events and performances. She was so beautiful, had such grace, and was kind, giving and a thoughtful listener. She fought multiple cancers, but eventually lost her battle to dementia at Legacy Village in Colorado with her family close by.
Marlene will be fondly remembered by many, and is survived by daughter Sherry Schoenberger (son-in-law Jim), son-in-law Kyle Swingle (daughter Kathy passed in November 2018), grandchildren Katie Gehring (Ryan), Gene Swingle, Nick Schoenberger (Allison), Allison Saathoff (Taylor) and sisters Wanda Crosby and Audrey Newberry.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Due to covid, a private ceremony will be held for Marlene.