Marlin H. Frauendienst 1928- 2020 Marlin Herman Frauendienst, 91, of Cheyenne died July 16, 2020 in Cheyenne.
Marlin was born October 27, 1928 in Glencoe, Minnesota and grew up on a farm near Brownton, Minnesota. Marlin married the love of his life, Phyllis Otto May 29, 1970. Marlin was a car salesman and had his own Ford dealership in Hot Springs, South Dakota. In 1978, Marlin moved his family to Cheyenne and started Cheyenne Landscaping. Marlin and his family operated Cheyenne Landscaping for 34 years until he retired in 2012. In his younger days Marlin loved living on the farm. Over the years he enjoyed countless hunting trips that he took with his family and friends. He never missed a chance to play a game of Spades or Golf. Marlin was an awesome cook and made quite possibly, the World's Greatest Fried Chicken. Marlin loved to be in the kitchen and cooked right up to the very end. Marlin re-committed his life to Christ and was baptized in June 2019. Marlin is survived by his wife Phyllis Frauendienst, children, Chuck Frauendienst (Judy), Tom Frauendienst (Diane), Barbara Rasmussen, Sue Taecker (Alan), Mark Seabern (Kathy), Paul Frauendienst (Heather), Jim Frauendienst (Rachel) Joe Frauendienst (Esther), son-in-law Dave Christensen and lots and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren spread throughout several states. Marlin was preceded in death by his daughter Maria Christensen, sisters Selma Lenz and Irene Doerr and his parents Herman and Martha Frauendienst. Due to the limitation on the number of attendees, private family services are being held Monday, July 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Cheyenne Hill Church. If you would like to view the funeral services on-line, please use the following link, https://youtu.be/vPl2441XPfo
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Wounded Warrior
Fund or Cheyenne Hills Church. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
