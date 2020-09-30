1/1
Marlys K. Haden
Marlys K. Haden 1934- 2020 Marlys K. Haden, 86, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away September 27, 2020 at Sunrise Retirement Center in Sioux City.

Marlys was born July 16, 1934 in Wauneta, Nebraska to August and Jestlyn Glaydes Goltl

Marlys graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1952 and attended the University of Colorado for two years, then graduated from Barnes Business School in Denver in 1955.

On December 28, 1955, she married Harold Dean Haden. They lived in Bridgeport until 1992 when they moved to Cheyenne. She worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Human Resources and Administration until her retirement. Her many interests included playing the piano, knitting and painting.

Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Adrian; and her husband, Dean.

Marlys is survived by her brother, Stan (Becky) Goltl of Bridgeport; sister-in-law, Helen of Lincoln, NE; and sons, Jay (Cindy) Haden of Lincoln, NE, Jim (Carie) Haden of Sioux City, IA, and Jereme Haden of Raleigh, NC. She also loved her grandchildren, Joshua Haden, Hillary and Joel Haden, Jessilyn Haden, and Lauren Groeneweg, and she was blessed with five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at North Christian Church in Cheyenne with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Face coverings are required to attend the service.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
