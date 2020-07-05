1/1
Martin A. Zimmerman
Martin A. Zimmerman 1961- 2020 Martin A. Zimmerman, 59, of Cheyenne passed away June 29, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.

He was born March 8, 1961 in Denver, CO. In 1994, he married Kiana Rogers in Jackson, WY. He worked for State of Wyoming Engineer's office.

Martin loved going to karate tournaments and doing projects with his kids. He had a quirky engineer sense of humor and made everyone laugh. His kids enjoyed each morning crawling in bed with him. He would ask, "hugs or tickles"? Bryce would always say "hugs", and get tickled. Tavia would always say "tickles", and get hugged.

He is survived by his wife, Kiana Zimmerman; children, Tavia and Bryce, all of Cheyenne; parents, Gary and Barbara Zimmerman of Aurora, CO; siblings, Carrie (Harry) Ruetschlin of Rolling Meadows, IL, Sandy (Al) Johnson of Overland Park, KS, and Patrick (Debbie) Zimmerman of Fort Collins, CO; nieces, Kristi, Lily, Sophia and Hailey; and his furry friends, Jasper and Isis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's name to the Colorado Karate Association, https://coloradokarateassociation.org/.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and no services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



