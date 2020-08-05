Marvin A. Crist 1930- 2020 Marvin A. Crist, 90, of Cheyenne passed away August 1, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center.
He was born July 17, 1930 in Ansley, Nebraska to Oscar and Susie Crist, He married Helen Colwell on May 29, 1960 in Rushville, Nebraska. He retired from the US Geological Service as a hydrologist & petroleum engineer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Aimee) Crist of New York City and Kara (David) Acton of Burns; grandchildren Leila & Chole Crist and Anthony and Addison Acton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; daughter, Sonja Crist; siblings, Ila Davis, Elgin Crist and Lloyd Crist.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. To view the service livestreamed and to leave condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com
.