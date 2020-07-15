Mary Frances Tisdale 1952- 2020 Mary Frances Tisdale, 67, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away at her home July 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Buffalo, WY on December 30, 1952. Her family was first and foremost to her. She loved conversing on the Johnson Co. Cattle war and was an involved historian, as her grandfather was killed in that war. Her love for her daughter and grandchildren was insurmountable. Preceding her in death was her father, Tom Tisdale, Uncle Davis Tisdale, and Aunt Mary Frances Hinckley,Grandparents; Church and Maggie Firnekas, and Uncles Chester and Charles Firnekas. She is survived by her mother Velma Kreuzer, Daughter and best friend; Anne Krospic and husband Mike, Grandchildren; Austin, Chance, Caydence, Paisley, and Clayton, and step-son; Justin Beach. Her smile was beautiful and her laugh was infectious. She was generous to a fault and loved all her family. We will all miss her.