1/1
Mary Jo Morandin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Morandin 1937- 2020 On August 15, 2020, Mary Jo Morandin peacefully passed away in her sleep into the loving arms of Mary our Mother on the Feast of the Blessed Mother's Assumption.

Mary Jo was the daughter of Egide and Mary L'Eveque. She married Emilio "Nino" Morandin in 1959.

Mary Jo had a fierce love of music and education with an emphasis on faith and family, intertwining it all through her life, bringing her family with her on the journey. A few of the many wonderful enterprises of which Mary Jo participated included performing in operas and operettas, singing with the L'Eveque Sisters, performing at Cheyenne Little Theatre, starting the Cheyenne All City Children's Chorus, serving as Music Coordinator for LCSD #1, directing St. Mary's Cathedral Choir, singing for the pope, touring Italy & Ireland, portraying the infamous Lily Langtry, volunteering for the Wyoming State Museum, participating in countless parades and melodramas during Cheyenne Frontier Days, serving as member of the Staff and Clef Music Club, and teaching at Dildine where on one occasion creating a beautiful wildflower garden among other projects.

Mary Jo will best be remembered being full of "joie de vie," her Catholic faith, going on adventures, her beautiful voice, love of gardening, education, music and family. One of her favorite prayers and songs: "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." - An old Irish blessing.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, August 28th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a reception will be postponed to a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Vigil
07:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved