Maurice E. Myers 1947- 2020 Maurice "Moe" Myers, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away August 17, 2020, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
He was born December 31,1947, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Christopher and Ida (Nicks) Myers. Maurice was raised on his parents' farm in Henderson, Iowa, and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1967.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from August 1968 to March 1970 and was in the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. In later years he served in the Nebraska Air and Army Guards.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Christy; son, James Myers and his wife, Lori and grandchildren Nola and Nile of Sorrento, Florida; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Barton, Columbus, James, and Ray, and his sister, Geraldine.
A memorial service with military honors will be celebrated on August 29, 2020, at 10:00 am. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. (Please wear a mask).
Services will be held in Henderson, Iowa, at a later date, with internment at Farm Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice's name to CRMC Cancer Center or Shriner's Hospital
.