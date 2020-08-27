1/1
Maurice E. Myers
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice E. Myers 1947- 2020 Maurice "Moe" Myers, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away August 17, 2020, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.

He was born December 31,1947, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Christopher and Ida (Nicks) Myers. Maurice was raised on his parents' farm in Henderson, Iowa, and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1967.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from August 1968 to March 1970 and was in the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. In later years he served in the Nebraska Air and Army Guards.

Maurice is survived by his wife, Christy; son, James Myers and his wife, Lori and grandchildren Nola and Nile of Sorrento, Florida; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Barton, Columbus, James, and Ray, and his sister, Geraldine.

A memorial service with military honors will be celebrated on August 29, 2020, at 10:00 am. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. (Please wear a mask).

Services will be held in Henderson, Iowa, at a later date, with internment at Farm Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice's name to CRMC Cancer Center or Shriner's Hospital.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved