1/1
Max E. True
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max E. True 1934- 2020 Max E. True 86, of Carpenter passed away September 10, 2020 in his sleep at his home.

He was born January 6, 1934 in Burns, WY to Raymond and Jennie True. He married Judy Acheson on January 18, 1959. Max served in the US Army and Army National Guard. He farmed for several years in the Carpenter area. Max worked for many years for Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power until he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Judy True; children, Randy (Leslie) True of Cheyenne, Sandra (Bob) Haddenham of Great Falls, MT, Brenda True of Glendo, WY; grandchildren, Jennifer, Colton, Kelby, Valerie, Nick and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aubriana, Alani, James, Jillian and Mayzie; brother, Lester True of Cheyenne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jennie True; brothers, Delmer and Lyle True; and a sister, Jean Noyes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carpenter Cemetery Board.

Visitation will be Sunday 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Argon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved