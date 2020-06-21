MD Frank Sanders
MD Frank Sanders 1929- 2020 MD Frank Sanders passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 in Wheatland, Wyoming.

He was born in O'Keene, Oklahoma on July 30, 1929. Frank served in the Navy. In 1952 he married his sweetheart Kathleen Cooper. Frank graduated from CSCE in Greeley, CO. He taught Industrial Arts at Carey Jr. High; a counselor at East High; & an Asst. Principal at Johnson Jr. High in Cheyenne. After retirement Frank & Kathy lived in Alamo, TX & Thayne, WY for 20 years, then moved to Wheatland.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter Kitty (Anthony) Lucero, Wheatland, WY; daughter Tracey (Paul) Homburg, San Antonio, TX; son Barry Sanders, Cheyenne, WY. Grandchildren: Breana (Tyrell) Garton; Daniel Lucero; Sarah Campbell; & Paul Homburg IV. He is survived by four brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Cremation has taken place. You may contact Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel for family contact info.





Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
