Melda J. (Baird) Lacy 1941- 2020 Melda Lacy passed away suddenly on June 21 2020. She was born in Tulsa OK and moved to Cheyenne in 1960 where she met and married her Husband of 58 years. She is survived by her brother Benny Baird of Tulsa, her Husband John A. Lacy, her 2 son's David Lacy (Julie) and "L.J" Lacy. Her daughter Sherry Nickles, grandson Zane Lacy and 4 granddaughters Kalynn Price, Courtney McMahn, Amanda Posey and Madison Lacy. The family will gather at the Lacy's home in remembrance and celebrate her life on Thursday June 25th between 3-6 PM. Friends are always welcome.